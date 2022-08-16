Buying a BIMI International Medical Inc. (BIMI) is possibly the most advantageous right now

Let’s start up with the current stock price of BIMI International Medical Inc. (BIMI), which is $0.48 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.52 after opening rate of $0.52 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.48 before closing at $0.51.Recently in News on July 15, 2022, BIMI Announces Results of 2022 Annual General Meeting of Stockholders. BIMI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: BIMI) (“BIMI” or the “Company”), a healthcare products and services provider, today announced the results of the Company’s 2022 Annual General Meeting of Stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”) held on July 13, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. (Beijing Time), at the offices of the Company, 9th Floor, Building 2, Chongqing Corporation Avenue, Yuzhong District, Chongqing, P. R. China. You can read further details here

BIMI International Medical Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.7000 on 01/04/22, with the lowest value was $0.4000 for the same time period, recorded on 05/27/22.

BIMI International Medical Inc. (BIMI) full year performance was -89.53%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, BIMI International Medical Inc. shares are logging -96.40% during the 52-week period from high price, and 20.25% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.40 and $13.35.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 541663 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the BIMI International Medical Inc. (BIMI) recorded performance in the market was -81.14%, having the revenues showcasing -28.32% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 7.52M, as it employees total of 524 workers.

Specialists analysis on BIMI International Medical Inc. (BIMI)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the BIMI International Medical Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.7552, with a change in the price was noted -0.83. In a similar fashion, BIMI International Medical Inc. posted a movement of -63.28% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,371,614 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BIMI is recording 0.62 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.04.

Trends and Technical analysis: BIMI International Medical Inc. (BIMI)

Raw Stochastic average of BIMI International Medical Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 19.92%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 18.70%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 24.51% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 31.18%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -81.14%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -72.67%, alongside a downfall of -89.53% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -21.56% in the 7-day charts and went down by 9.32% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -28.32% during last recorded quarter.