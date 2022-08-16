Analysts Mean recommendation for Sensus Healthcare Inc. (SRTS) was 2.00: Is this the key time?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Sensus Healthcare Inc. (SRTS), which is $12.91 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $15.19 after opening rate of $14.97 while the lowest price it went was recorded $12.32 before closing at $14.97.Recently in News on August 9, 2022, Sensus Healthcare Launches Upgrade to its SRT-100 Vision System with New State-of-the-Art Ultrasound Capabilities. Includes a new ergonomic probe to operate in ideal MHz range to view all layers of skin. You can read further details here

Sensus Healthcare Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $15.25 on 08/12/22, with the lowest value was $6.71 for the same time period, recorded on 01/24/22.

Sensus Healthcare Inc. (SRTS) full year performance was 268.86%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Sensus Healthcare Inc. shares are logging -15.34% during the 52-week period from high price, and 302.18% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.21 and $15.25.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1192825 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Sensus Healthcare Inc. (SRTS) recorded performance in the market was 78.81%, having the revenues showcasing 43.92% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 201.14M, as it employees total of 37 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Sensus Healthcare Inc. (SRTS)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 9.30, with a change in the price was noted +1.85. In a similar fashion, Sensus Healthcare Inc. posted a movement of +16.73% for the period of last 100 days, recording 285,508 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SRTS is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Sensus Healthcare Inc. (SRTS)

Raw Stochastic average of Sensus Healthcare Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 70.00%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 57.91%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 80.05% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 85.22%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Sensus Healthcare Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 78.81%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 58.40%, alongside a boost of 268.86% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -6.65% in the 7-day charts and went down by 30.54% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 43.92% during last recorded quarter.