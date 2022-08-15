Why is Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) up 22.01% from the day 1 this year?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY), which is $5.10 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $5.155 after opening rate of $5.07 while the lowest price it went was recorded $5.045 before closing at $5.04.Recently in News on August 2, 2022, Sprott Launches First ESG Gold ETF (“SESG”). Key Partners Include Agnico Eagle Mines and Yamana Gold. You can read further details here

Yamana Gold Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $6.40 on 04/18/22, with the lowest value was $3.84 for the same time period, recorded on 01/10/22.

Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) full year performance was 22.01%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Yamana Gold Inc. shares are logging -20.31% during the 52-week period from high price, and 37.84% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.70 and $6.40.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 15123512 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) recorded performance in the market was 20.85%, having the revenues showcasing 4.29% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 4.82B, as it employees total of 5858 workers.

The Analysts eye on Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY)

During the last month, 9 analysts gave the Yamana Gold Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.24, with a change in the price was noted -0.45. In a similar fashion, Yamana Gold Inc. posted a movement of -8.11% for the period of last 100 days, recording 21,194,619 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AUY is recording 0.20 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.18.

Technical rundown of Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY)

Raw Stochastic average of Yamana Gold Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 50.90%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 86.11%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 82.04% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 79.43%.

Considering, the past performance of Yamana Gold Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 20.85%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 25.00%, alongside a boost of 22.01% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 2.62% in the 7-day charts and went down by 11.60% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 4.29% during last recorded quarter.