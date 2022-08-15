This is to seal it as Li Auto Inc. (LI) shares are up 95.03% from its 52-week low

At the end of the latest market close, Li Auto Inc. (LI) was valued at $32.49. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $31.47 while reaching the peak value of $32.60 and lowest value recorded on the day was $31.23. The stock current value is $32.88.Recently in News on August 15, 2022, Li Auto Inc. Announces Unaudited Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results. Quarterly total revenues reached RMB8.73 billion (US$1.30 billion)1Quarterly deliveries reached 28,687 vehiclesQuarterly gross margin reached 21.5%. You can read further details here

Li Auto Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $41.49 on 06/24/22, with the lowest value was $16.86 for the same time period, recorded on 03/15/22.

Li Auto Inc. (LI) full year performance was 7.90%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Li Auto Inc. shares are logging -20.75% during the 52-week period from high price, and 95.03% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $16.86 and $41.49.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 10989525 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Li Auto Inc. (LI) recorded performance in the market was 1.21%, having the revenues showcasing 61.48% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 33.20B, as it employees total of 11901 workers.

Analysts verdict on Li Auto Inc. (LI)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 29.41, with a change in the price was noted +4.79. In a similar fashion, Li Auto Inc. posted a movement of +17.53% for the period of last 100 days, recording 10,625,064 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for LI is recording 0.17 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.17.

Li Auto Inc. (LI): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Li Auto Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 41.36%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 23.54%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 22.65% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 18.41%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Li Auto Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 1.21%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 10.62%, alongside a boost of 7.90% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -3.39% in the 7-day charts and went up by -14.90% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 61.48% during last recorded quarter.