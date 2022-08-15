The countdown is on: ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASLN)

Let’s start up with the current stock price of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASLN), which is $0.85 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.9398 after opening rate of $0.73 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.711 before closing at $0.69.Recently in News on August 12, 2022, ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update. – Company maintains healthy operating position with US$78.1 million in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments as of June 30, 2022, runway through late 2023- Three abstracts showcasing new findings related to eblasakimab have been accepted as e-posters at the 31st European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV) Annual Congress, from September 7 to 10, 2022, in Milan, Italy- The Phase 2b TREK-AD trial for eblasakimab in moderate-to-severe AD is on track to generate topline data in the first half of 2023- Company to host R&D Day; details will follow closer to the date of September 15, 2022. You can read further details here

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.2300 on 01/05/22, with the lowest value was $0.3555 for the same time period, recorded on 06/06/22.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASLN) full year performance was -70.76%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited shares are logging -74.76% during the 52-week period from high price, and 138.57% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.36 and $3.36.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 915731 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASLN) recorded performance in the market was -24.28%, having the revenues showcasing 81.96% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 48.10M, as it employees total of 27 workers.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASLN) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.5708, with a change in the price was noted +0.03. In a similar fashion, ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited posted a movement of +3.58% for the period of last 100 days, recording 224,143 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ASLN is recording 0.81 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.81.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASLN): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 84.31%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 82.36%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 90.79% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 87.69%.

If we look into the earlier routines of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -24.28%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -19.23%, alongside a downfall of -70.76% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 60.05% in the 7-day charts and went up by 58.46% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 81.96% during last recorded quarter.