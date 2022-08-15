Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 0.92

For the readers interested in the stock health of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI). It is currently valued at $6.72. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $6.80, after setting-off with the price of $6.74. Company’s stock value dipped to $6.695 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $6.78.Recently in News on July 28, 2022, SiriusXM Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results. Revenue in Second Quarter 2022 of $2.25 Billion; an Increase of 4% Year-Over-Year. You can read further details here

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $6.88 on 02/08/22, with the lowest value was $5.69 for the same time period, recorded on 06/16/22.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) full year performance was 16.69%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Sirius XM Holdings Inc. shares are logging -1.97% during the 52-week period from high price, and 18.01% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $5.69 and $6.85.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3702537 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) recorded performance in the market was 10.81%, having the revenues showcasing 13.19% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 26.21B, as it employees total of 5590 workers.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 8 analysts gave the Sirius XM Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 4 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 6.32, with a change in the price was noted +0.32. In a similar fashion, Sirius XM Holdings Inc. posted a movement of +4.99% for the period of last 100 days, recording 17,300,752 in trading volumes.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 89.66%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 77.36%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 81.21% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 82.95%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Sirius XM Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 10.81%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 7.11%, alongside a boost of 16.69% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 3.04% in the 7-day charts and went down by 7.79% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 13.19% during last recorded quarter.