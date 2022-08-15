Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (CBAT) was up 12.95%

At the end of the latest market close, CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (CBAT) was valued at $1.39. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.45 while reaching the peak value of $1.59 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.42. The stock current value is $1.57.Recently in News on August 9, 2022, CBAK Energy to Report Second Quarter & First Half 2022 Unaudited Financial Results on Monday, August 15, 2022. CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAT) (“CBAK Energy”, or the “Company”), a leading lithium-ion battery manufacturer and electric energy solution provider in China, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the second quarter and first half ended June 30, 2022 on Monday, August 15, 2022, before the U.S. market opens. You can read further details here

CBAK Energy Technology Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.6900 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $0.9208 for the same time period, recorded on 05/12/22.

CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (CBAT) full year performance was -54.36%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, CBAK Energy Technology Inc. shares are logging -56.02% during the 52-week period from high price, and 70.50% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.92 and $3.57.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1152170 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (CBAT) recorded performance in the market was 0.64%, having the revenues showcasing 63.56% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 123.70M, as it employees total of 1054 workers.

Market experts do have their say about CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (CBAT)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the CBAK Energy Technology Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.1812, with a change in the price was noted +0.38. In a similar fashion, CBAK Energy Technology Inc. posted a movement of +31.93% for the period of last 100 days, recording 731,714 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CBAT is recording 0.11 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (CBAT)

Raw Stochastic average of CBAK Energy Technology Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 96.49%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 95.65%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 91.50% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 84.02%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of CBAK Energy Technology Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 0.64%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 20.77%, alongside a downfall of -54.36% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 25.60% in the 7-day charts and went down by 36.52% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 63.56% during last recorded quarter.