Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Bruush Oral Care Inc. (BRSH) was down -8.87%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Bruush Oral Care Inc. (BRSH), which is $1.85 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $2.06 after opening rate of $2.03 while the lowest price it went was recorded $1.81 before closing at $2.03.Recently in News on August 11, 2022, This Electric Toothbrush Has 6 Cleaning Modes For Reportedly Brighter Smiles. Benzinga – Margaret Jackson. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Bruush Oral Care Inc. shares are logging -52.32% during the 52-week period from high price, and 3.35% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.79 and $3.88.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2028826 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Bruush Oral Care Inc. (BRSH) recorded performance in the market was -13.95%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 13.59M.

Analysts verdict on Bruush Oral Care Inc. (BRSH)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Bruush Oral Care Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Bruush Oral Care Inc. (BRSH): Technical Analysis

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Bruush Oral Care Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -13.95%.

