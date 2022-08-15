Reliance Global Group Inc. (RELI) distance from 20-day Simple moving Average is 7.25%: What to Expect?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Reliance Global Group Inc. (RELI), which is $1.08 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $1.09 after opening rate of $0.90 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.893 before closing at $0.89.Recently in News on August 11, 2022, Reliance Global Group Schedules Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Business Update Conference Call. via NewMediaWire — Reliance Global Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: RELI; RELIW) (“Reliance”, “we” or the “Company”), which combines artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud-based technologies with the personalized experience of a traditional insurance agency, announced today that it will host a conference call on Monday, August 15, 2022, at 2:00 PM Eastern Time to discuss financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, and provide a business update. You can read further details here

Reliance Global Group Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $10.4899 on 01/05/22, with the lowest value was $0.8021 for the same time period, recorded on 08/02/22.

Reliance Global Group Inc. (RELI) full year performance was -65.93%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Reliance Global Group Inc. shares are logging -89.70% during the 52-week period from high price, and 34.65% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.80 and $10.49.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2732937 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Reliance Global Group Inc. (RELI) recorded performance in the market was -83.23%, having the revenues showcasing -51.35% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 13.00M, as it employees total of 43 workers.

Specialists analysis on Reliance Global Group Inc. (RELI)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.4456, with a change in the price was noted -4.62. In a similar fashion, Reliance Global Group Inc. posted a movement of -81.05% for the period of last 100 days, recording 605,390 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for RELI is recording 0.72 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.64.

Trends and Technical analysis: Reliance Global Group Inc. (RELI)

Raw Stochastic average of Reliance Global Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 12.09%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 50.72%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 26.39% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 18.24%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -83.23%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -78.74%, alongside a downfall of -65.93% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 25.57% in the 7-day charts and went up by -22.86% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -51.35% during last recorded quarter.