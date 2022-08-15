Regis Corporation (RGS): A Brand-New Prospect for Investors

At the end of the latest market close, Regis Corporation (RGS) was valued at $0.73. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.75 while reaching the peak value of $0.762 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.70. The stock current value is $1.04.Recently in News on August 15, 2022, Regis Corporation Successfully Renegotiates Debt. Announces Credit Agreement Amendment and Extension. You can read further details here

Regis Corporation had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.3400 on 03/30/22, with the lowest value was $0.5000 for the same time period, recorded on 06/13/22.

Regis Corporation (RGS) full year performance was -90.67%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Regis Corporation shares are logging -86.81% during the 52-week period from high price, and 108.08% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.50 and $7.89.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 6859788 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Regis Corporation (RGS) recorded performance in the market was -58.33%, having the revenues showcasing -21.21% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 33.30M, as it employees total of 735 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Regis Corporation (RGS)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Regis Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.1384, with a change in the price was noted -1.14. In a similar fashion, Regis Corporation posted a movement of -52.27% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,253,564 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for RGS is recording 17.46 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Regis Corporation (RGS)

Raw Stochastic average of Regis Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 62.70%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 74.56%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 30.14% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 15.59%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Regis Corporation, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -58.33%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -56.84%, alongside a downfall of -90.67% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -5.40% in the 7-day charts and went up by -30.28% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -21.21% during last recorded quarter.