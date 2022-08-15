PlayAGS Inc. (AGS): Does this stock hold the most enticing factor today?

At the end of the latest market close, PlayAGS Inc. (AGS) was valued at $6.00. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $6.08 while reaching the peak value of $8.40 and lowest value recorded on the day was $5.9812. The stock current value is $7.51.Recently in News on August 8, 2022, AGS REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2022 RESULTS. Second Quarter 2022 Highlights:. You can read further details here

PlayAGS Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $8.68 on 01/25/22, with the lowest value was $4.21 for the same time period, recorded on 07/15/22.

PlayAGS Inc. (AGS) full year performance was -5.83%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, PlayAGS Inc. shares are logging -28.08% during the 52-week period from high price, and 78.50% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.21 and $10.45.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2670835 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the PlayAGS Inc. (AGS) recorded performance in the market was 10.68%, having the revenues showcasing 45.36% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 222.97M, as it employees total of 780 workers.

Specialists analysis on PlayAGS Inc. (AGS)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the PlayAGS Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.69, with a change in the price was noted +0.09. In a similar fashion, PlayAGS Inc. posted a movement of +1.28% for the period of last 100 days, recording 342,182 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AGS is recording 15.24 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 15.08.

Trends and Technical analysis: PlayAGS Inc. (AGS)

Raw Stochastic average of PlayAGS Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 78.88%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 77.48%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 89.67% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 88.23%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 10.68%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -4.75%, alongside a downfall of -5.83% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 49.11% in the 7-day charts and went down by 78.08% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 45.36% during last recorded quarter.