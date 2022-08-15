Magic Empire Global Limited (MEGL): Don’t ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

At the end of the latest market close, Magic Empire Global Limited (MEGL) was valued at $10.90. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $10.30 while reaching the peak value of $10.30 and lowest value recorded on the day was $8.03. The stock current value is $8.22.Recently in News on August 10, 2022, Magic Empire Global Limited Announced Closing of Initial Public Offering. Magic Empire Global Limited (Nasdaq: MEGL) (the “Company” or “Magic Empire”), a financial services provider in Hong Kong which principally engage in the provision of corporate finance advisory services and underwriting services, today announced the closing of its initial public offering (the “Offering”) of 5,000,000 ordinary shares at a price of $4.00 per share. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Magic Empire Global Limited shares are logging -96.71% during the 52-week period from high price, and -18.46% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $10.08 and $249.94.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4099929 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Magic Empire Global Limited (MEGL) recorded performance in the market was -91.53%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 164.40M, as it employees total of 9 workers.

