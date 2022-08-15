Kidpik Corp. (PIK): How investors can get the most out of their investments

At the end of the latest market close, Kidpik Corp. (PIK) was valued at $2.25. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $2.20 while reaching the peak value of $2.59 and lowest value recorded on the day was $2.17. The stock current value is $2.55.Recently in News on August 10, 2022, KIDPIK To Announce Second Quarter 2022 Results on August 16, 2022. Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ: PIK) (“kidpik” or the “Company”), an online clothing subscription-based e-commerce company, today announced that it will report its second quarter 2022 financial results after the market close on August 16, 2022. Management will subsequently host a conference call that day at 4:30 PM Eastern Time (1:30 PM Pacific Time). You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Kidpik Corp. shares are logging -75.74% during the 52-week period from high price, and 97.29% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.29 and $10.49.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1283097 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Kidpik Corp. (PIK) recorded performance in the market was -59.41%, having the revenues showcasing 32.55% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 17.10M, as it employees total of 31 workers.

Kidpik Corp. (PIK) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Kidpik Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.29, with a change in the price was noted -3.24. In a similar fashion, Kidpik Corp. posted a movement of -56.04% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,495,557 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PIK is recording 0.16 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Kidpik Corp. (PIK): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Kidpik Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 54.80%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 51.18%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 40.96% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 37.06%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Kidpik Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -59.41%. The shares increased approximately by 20.05% in the 7-day charts and went down by 73.13% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 32.55% during last recorded quarter.