Investors have a limited window left to buy Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE)

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) is priced at $18.02 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $18.35 and reached a high price of $18.69, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $18.68. The stock touched a low price of $18.09.Recently in News on August 8, 2022, Cenovus Acquiring Outstanding 50% Interest in Toledo Refinery from bp, Will Assume Operatorship. Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX: CVE) (NYSE: CVE), through its U.S. operating business, has reached an agreement to purchase bp’s 50% interest in the bp-Husky Toledo Refinery in Ohio. Cenovus has owned the other 50% of the refinery since its combination with Husky Energy in 2021. Cenovus’s U.S. operating business will assume operatorship from bp upon closing of the transaction, which is expected before the end of 2022, dependent on the satisfaction of closing conditions. Total consideration includes US$300 million in cash, subject to customary closing adjustments, plus the value of inventory. In addition, the parties have signed a multi-year product supply agreement. You can read further details here

Cenovus Energy Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $24.91 on 06/08/22, with the lowest value was $12.27 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/22.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) full year performance was 121.59%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Cenovus Energy Inc. shares are logging -27.64% during the 52-week period from high price, and 150.35% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $7.20 and $24.91.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2784546 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) recorded performance in the market was 52.12%, having the revenues showcasing -2.25% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 36.59B, as it employees total of 5938 workers.

Specialists analysis on Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE)

During the last month, 15 analysts gave the Cenovus Energy Inc. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 18.94, with a change in the price was noted +1.99. In a similar fashion, Cenovus Energy Inc. posted a movement of +12.45% for the period of last 100 days, recording 10,902,678 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CVE is recording 0.55 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.54.

Trends and Technical analysis: Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE)

Raw Stochastic average of Cenovus Energy Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 28.53%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 56.66%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 67.97% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 62.33%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 52.12%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 21.93%, alongside a boost of 121.59% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 13.69% in the 7-day charts and went down by 17.85% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -2.25% during last recorded quarter.