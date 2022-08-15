Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) is set to bring smile on the investors face as Analysts sets mean Target price of $14.66

Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) is priced at $10.85 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $11.46 and reached a high price of $11.60, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $11.58. The stock touched a low price of $11.3004.

Golden Ocean Group Limited had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $16.46 on 06/06/22, with the lowest value was $7.62 for the same time period, recorded on 01/24/22.

Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) full year performance was 12.87%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Golden Ocean Group Limited shares are logging -34.05% during the 52-week period from high price, and 43.11% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $7.59 and $16.46.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2901709 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) recorded performance in the market was 24.52%, having the revenues showcasing -13.13% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.30B, as it employees total of 37 workers.

The Analysts eye on Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 12.51, with a change in the price was noted -0.86. In a similar fashion, Golden Ocean Group Limited posted a movement of -7.44% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,007,321 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for GOGL is recording 0.72 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.65.

Technical rundown of Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL)

Raw Stochastic average of Golden Ocean Group Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 15.00%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 40.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 73.88% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 84.73%.

Considering, the past performance of Golden Ocean Group Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 24.52%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -0.26%, alongside a boost of 12.87% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 10.08% in the 7-day charts and went down by 14.31% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -13.13% during last recorded quarter.