Gear up for the change! ShiftPixy Inc. (PIXY) has hit the volume of 3869131

At the end of the latest market close, ShiftPixy Inc. (PIXY) was valued at $0.26. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.248 while reaching the peak value of $0.255 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.218. The stock current value is $0.22.Recently in News on May 24, 2022, ShiftPixy, Inc. Announces Management Changes. ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PIXY) (“ShiftPixy” or the “Company”), a Florida-based national staffing enterprise which designs, manages, and sells access to a disruptive, revolutionary platform that facilitates employment in the rapidly growing Gig Economy, today announced that its Board of Directors (the “Board”) has approved an agreement pursuant to which it will grant a leave of absence requested by its Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer, Domonic J. Carney, effective May 24, 2022. As part of this agreement, Mr. Carney has resigned the posts of Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer of the Company and its subsidiaries, effective immediately. In Mr. Carney’s absence, the Company has promoted its Vice President of Accounting, Manuel Rivera, to the position of Treasurer and Acting Chief Financial Officer, also effective immediately. The Company further announced that Mr. Carney has resigned from his positions as Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer of Industrial Human Capital, Inc. (NYSE: AXH), the special purpose acquisition company, or “SPAC”, sponsored by the Company, as part of AXH’s transition from a SPAC to an operating company. The Board of Directors of AXH has accepted Mr. Carney’s resignation and appointed in his place ShiftPixy’s Director of Finance, Gabriel Rodriguez, to serve as AXH’s Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately. Mr. Rodriguez will continue to serve as Director of Finance for ShiftPixy until a replacement is found. You can read further details here

ShiftPixy Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.0300 on 01/25/22, with the lowest value was $0.1721 for the same time period, recorded on 05/09/22.

ShiftPixy Inc. (PIXY) full year performance was -86.92%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, ShiftPixy Inc. shares are logging -88.92% during the 52-week period from high price, and 30.74% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.17 and $2.03.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3869131 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the ShiftPixy Inc. (PIXY) recorded performance in the market was -80.77%, having the revenues showcasing 12.44% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 13.40M, as it employees total of 77 workers.

ShiftPixy Inc. (PIXY) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the ShiftPixy Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.3665, with a change in the price was noted -0.46. In a similar fashion, ShiftPixy Inc. posted a movement of -66.93% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,604,055 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PIXY is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

ShiftPixy Inc. (PIXY): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of ShiftPixy Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 11.67%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 38.89%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 43.01% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 28.02%.

If we look into the earlier routines of ShiftPixy Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -80.77%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -79.55%, alongside a downfall of -86.92% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 7.35% in the 7-day charts and went up by -12.76% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 12.44% during last recorded quarter.