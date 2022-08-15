Gear up for the change! AirSculpt Technologies Inc. (AIRS) has hit the volume of 688933

AirSculpt Technologies Inc. (AIRS) is priced at $11.20 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $10.89 and reached a high price of $11.75, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $8.88. The stock touched a low price of $10.34.Recently in News on August 12, 2022, AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2022 Results and Authorizes Special Cash Dividend. AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS)(“AirSculpt” or the “Company”), a national provider of premium body contouring procedures, today announced results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022. Additionally, its Board of Directors declared a $0.41 per share special cash dividend. The dividend will be paid on September 14, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 26, 2022. The dividend is expected to be funded through cash from operations with no additional debt being raised. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, AirSculpt Technologies Inc. shares are logging -39.39% during the 52-week period from high price, and 93.44% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $5.79 and $18.48.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 688933 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the AirSculpt Technologies Inc. (AIRS) recorded performance in the market was -34.85%, having the revenues showcasing 30.54% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 494.14M, as it employees total of 240 workers.

Market experts do have their say about AirSculpt Technologies Inc. (AIRS)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the AirSculpt Technologies Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 9.15, with a change in the price was noted -2.17. In a similar fashion, AirSculpt Technologies Inc. posted a movement of -16.23% for the period of last 100 days, recording 187,331 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AIRS is recording 0.85 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.84.

Technical breakdown of AirSculpt Technologies Inc. (AIRS)

Raw Stochastic average of AirSculpt Technologies Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 90.77%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 90.32%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 86.53% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 84.12%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of AirSculpt Technologies Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -34.85%. The shares increased approximately by 34.45% in the 7-day charts and went down by 82.11% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 30.54% during last recorded quarter.