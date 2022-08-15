Forget What the Analysts Say and Check out Trade Data for Cazoo Group Ltd (CZOO)

At the end of the latest market close, Cazoo Group Ltd (CZOO) was valued at $0.92. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.89 while reaching the peak value of $0.9087 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.82. The stock current value is $0.84.Recently in News on August 2, 2022, Cazoo Announces Second Quarter and First Half 2022 Financial Results. Q2 Revenues up 145% YoY with record unit sales and significant improvement to UK Retail GPU. You can read further details here

Cazoo Group Ltd had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $6.2148 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $0.4500 for the same time period, recorded on 07/26/22.

Cazoo Group Ltd (CZOO) full year performance was -91.58%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Cazoo Group Ltd shares are logging -91.71% during the 52-week period from high price, and 86.71% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.45 and $10.13.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2475880 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Cazoo Group Ltd (CZOO) recorded performance in the market was -86.07%, having the revenues showcasing -37.76% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 703.87M, as it employees total of 2642 workers.

Cazoo Group Ltd (CZOO) in the eye of market guru’s

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.4539, with a change in the price was noted -1.69. In a similar fashion, Cazoo Group Ltd posted a movement of -66.79% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,231,675 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CZOO is recording 0.55 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.12.

Cazoo Group Ltd (CZOO): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Cazoo Group Ltd in the period of last 50 days is set at 29.12%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 29.12%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 33.99% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 35.59%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Cazoo Group Ltd, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -86.07%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -82.12%, alongside a downfall of -91.58% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -13.39% in the 7-day charts and went down by 31.30% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -37.76% during last recorded quarter.