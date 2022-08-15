Don’t Miss Out on this Buy-In Window for Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (HSDT)

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (HSDT), which is $0.54 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.595 after opening rate of $0.5853 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.5305 before closing at $0.55.Recently in News on August 10, 2022, Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. to Release Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on August 15, 2022. Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HSDT) (TSX: HSM) (“Helius” or the “Company”), a neurotech company focused on neurological wellness, today announced that the Company will release its second quarter 2022 financial results on Monday, August 15, 2022, after the market closes. You can read further details here

Helius Medical Technologies Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.7871 on 01/04/22, with the lowest value was $0.4510 for the same time period, recorded on 08/05/22.

Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (HSDT) full year performance was -96.41%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Helius Medical Technologies Inc. shares are logging -96.56% during the 52-week period from high price, and 19.71% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.45 and $15.68.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3907227 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (HSDT) recorded performance in the market was -89.40%, having the revenues showcasing -62.84% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.10M, as it employees total of 19 workers.

Specialists analysis on Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (HSDT)

During the last month, 2 analysts gave the Helius Medical Technologies Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.8868, with a change in the price was noted -2.72. In a similar fashion, Helius Medical Technologies Inc. posted a movement of -83.69% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,865,644 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for HSDT is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (HSDT)

Raw Stochastic average of Helius Medical Technologies Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 3.43%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 3.43%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 3.86% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 3.37%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -89.40%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -86.54%, alongside a downfall of -96.41% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 15.01% in the 7-day charts and went up by -51.33% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -62.84% during last recorded quarter.