Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCC) market price of $1.55 offers the impression of an exciting value play

For the readers interested in the stock health of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCC). It is currently valued at $1.55. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $1.689, after setting-off with the price of $1.68. Company’s stock value dipped to $1.46 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $1.68.Recently in News on August 10, 2022, Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Provides Business Update. – Oral fadraciclib demonstrated good tolerability with continuous dosing; anticipate entering Phase 2 POC stage in 2H 2022 –. You can read further details here

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.5250 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $1.0100 for the same time period, recorded on 06/30/22.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCC) full year performance was -69.25%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are logging -74.59% during the 52-week period from high price, and 53.47% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.01 and $6.10.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2458924 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCC) recorded performance in the market was -60.15%, having the revenues showcasing 10.71% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 16.80M, as it employees total of 12 workers.

Analysts verdict on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCC)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.6687, with a change in the price was noted -1.70. In a similar fashion, Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted a movement of -52.31% for the period of last 100 days, recording 716,543 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CYCC is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCC): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 76.06%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 75.36%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 72.15% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 60.04%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -60.15%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -57.77%, alongside a downfall of -69.25% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 32.48% in the 7-day charts and went up by 30.25% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 10.71% during last recorded quarter.