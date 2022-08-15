Boiling and ready to burst as E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) last month performance was -1.60%

At the end of the latest market close, E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) was valued at $0.27. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.2898 while reaching the peak value of $0.2898 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.2631. The stock current value is $0.27.Recently in News on August 10, 2022, E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited Reports Progress in Provisional Investigation of Traditional Chinese Medicine Herbs for Potential Monkeypox Treatment Programs. E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EJH) (the “Company” or “E-Home”), a provider of integrated household services in China, today announced that it has begun to receive updates on the potential benefits of specific traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) herbs from its recently launched provisional study into feasible treatment applications of TCM for Monkeypox. You can read further details here

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.6400 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $0.2513 for the same time period, recorded on 07/26/22.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) full year performance was -93.68%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited shares are logging -94.15% during the 52-week period from high price, and 7.00% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.25 and $4.60.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3047956 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) recorded performance in the market was -81.72%, having the revenues showcasing -34.00% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 9.68M, as it employees total of 523 workers.

Specialists analysis on E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.4339, with a change in the price was noted -0.62. In a similar fashion, E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited posted a movement of -69.87% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,716,950 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for EJH is recording 0.06 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.06.

Trends and Technical analysis: E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH)

Raw Stochastic average of E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 10.46%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 10.60%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 15.33% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 18.78%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -81.72%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -65.52%, alongside a downfall of -93.68% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -26.86% in the 7-day charts and went down by -1.60% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -34.00% during last recorded quarter.