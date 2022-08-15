Antero Resources Corporation (AR) is offering a Buy-In Opportunity

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Antero Resources Corporation (AR), which is $38.13 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $40.46 after opening rate of $40.29 while the lowest price it went was recorded $39.67 before closing at $40.26.Recently in News on August 10, 2022, Antero Resources Announces Expiration and Results of Any and All Tender Offer. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE: AR) (“Antero Resources”, “Antero” or the “Company”) announced today that the Company’s previously announced cash tender offer (the “Any and All Offer”) for any and all of the Company’s outstanding 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 (the “Any and All Notes”) expired at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on August 10, 2022. According to information provided by IPREO LLC, the Tender Agent and Information Agent for the Any and All Offer, $181,656,000 aggregate principal amount of the Any and All Notes were validly tendered and not validly withdrawn prior to or at the expiration of the Any and All Offer. This amount excludes $2,803,000 aggregate principal amount of the Any and All Notes tendered pursuant to the guaranteed delivery procedures described in the Offer to Purchase, dated August 4, 2022 (the “Offer to Purchase”), and the related notice of guaranteed delivery provided in connection with the Any and All Offer, which remain subject to the Holders’ (as defined in the Offer to Purchase) performance of the delivery requirements under such procedures. The obligation of the Company to accept any Any and All Notes tendered and to pay the consideration for the Any and All Notes is subject to satisfaction or waiver of certain conditions and other terms set forth solely in the Offer to Purchase. If the conditions are satisfied or waived, the Company expects to pay for such Any and All Notes on August 11, 2022 (the “Any and All Settlement Date”), or, for Any and All Notes validly tendered pursuant to the guaranteed delivery procedures set forth in the Offer to Purchase, August 15, 2022 (the “Guaranteed Delivery Settlement Date”). You can read further details here

Antero Resources Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $48.80 on 06/08/22, with the lowest value was $15.98 for the same time period, recorded on 01/24/22.

Antero Resources Corporation (AR) full year performance was 198.44%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Antero Resources Corporation shares are logging -21.86% during the 52-week period from high price, and 249.49% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $10.91 and $48.80.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2908222 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Antero Resources Corporation (AR) recorded performance in the market was 130.06%, having the revenues showcasing 25.11% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 12.34B, as it employees total of 519 workers.

Analysts verdict on Antero Resources Corporation (AR)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Antero Resources Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 35.84, with a change in the price was noted +10.97. In a similar fashion, Antero Resources Corporation posted a movement of +40.42% for the period of last 100 days, recording 8,202,744 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AR is recording 0.26 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.26.

Antero Resources Corporation (AR): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Antero Resources Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 49.62%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 63.36%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 82.60% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 81.21%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Antero Resources Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 130.06%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 106.36%, alongside a boost of 198.44% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 9.79% in the 7-day charts and went down by 26.52% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 25.11% during last recorded quarter.