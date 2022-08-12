Vector Group Ltd. (VGR) Quarterly Performance is -8.38%: Here is the Surprise Factor

At the end of the latest market close, Vector Group Ltd. (VGR) was valued at $10.60. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $10.59 while reaching the peak value of $10.74 and lowest value recorded on the day was $10.53. The stock current value is $10.65.Recently in News on August 4, 2022, Vector Group Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results. Achieved Approximate 15% Increase in Revenues Fueled by Continued Strong Volume and Market Share Growth. You can read further details here

Vector Group Ltd. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $13.38 on 04/21/22, with the lowest value was $9.78 for the same time period, recorded on 07/14/22.

Vector Group Ltd. (VGR) full year performance was 1.62%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Vector Group Ltd. shares are logging -20.40% during the 52-week period from high price, and 25.24% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $8.50 and $13.38.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 744475 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Vector Group Ltd. (VGR) recorded performance in the market was -7.67%, having the revenues showcasing -8.38% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.74B, as it employees total of 500 workers.

The Analysts eye on Vector Group Ltd. (VGR)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Vector Group Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 11.49, with a change in the price was noted -0.06. In a similar fashion, Vector Group Ltd. posted a movement of -0.56% for the period of last 100 days, recording 823,907 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Vector Group Ltd. (VGR)

Raw Stochastic average of Vector Group Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 32.70%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 42.28%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 45.67% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 45.32%.

Considering, the past performance of Vector Group Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -7.67%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -6.28%, alongside a boost of 1.62% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -4.93% in the 7-day charts and went down by 5.79% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -8.38% during last recorded quarter.