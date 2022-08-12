This is to seal it as Getty Images Holdings Inc. (GETY) shares are up 303.05% from its 52-week low

At the end of the latest market close, Getty Images Holdings Inc. (GETY) was valued at $26.89. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $25.71 while reaching the peak value of $31.68 and lowest value recorded on the day was $25.52. The stock current value is $31.68.Recently in News on August 10, 2022, Getty Images Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results. Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (“Getty Images”) (NYSE: GETY), a preeminent global visual content creator and marketplace, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022. You can read further details here

Getty Images Holdings Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance.

Getty Images Holdings Inc. (GETY) full year performance was 223.93%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Getty Images Holdings Inc. shares are logging -16.37% during the 52-week period from high price, and 303.05% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $7.86 and $37.88.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 686224 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Getty Images Holdings Inc. (GETY) recorded performance in the market was 220.00%, having the revenues showcasing 219.35% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.30B, as it employees total of 1600 workers.

Analysts verdict on Getty Images Holdings Inc. (GETY)

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for GETY is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Getty Images Holdings Inc. (GETY): Technical Analysis

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Getty Images Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 220.00%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 219.68%, alongside a boost of 223.93% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 27.08% in the 7-day charts and went down by 216.80% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 219.35% during last recorded quarter.