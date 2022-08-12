The Stars are Aligning for Holders of Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (FRSX)

At the end of the latest market close, Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (FRSX) was valued at $0.73. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.782 while reaching the peak value of $0.8398 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.78. The stock current value is $0.82.Recently in News on August 1, 2022, Foresight Launches Management Vlog Series to Share Company Updates. Vlogs will provide a deeper look at recently published press releases. You can read further details here

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.8500 on 01/04/22, with the lowest value was $0.4853 for the same time period, recorded on 06/17/22.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (FRSX) full year performance was -76.69%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. shares are logging -77.77% during the 52-week period from high price, and 68.58% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.49 and $3.68.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 666465 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (FRSX) recorded performance in the market was -51.88%, having the revenues showcasing 38.66% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 52.79M, as it employees total of 68 workers.

Analysts verdict on Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (FRSX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.7816, with a change in the price was noted -0.34. In a similar fashion, Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. posted a movement of -29.47% for the period of last 100 days, recording 449,047 in trading volumes.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (FRSX): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 93.88%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 91.31%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 75.35% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 68.59%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -51.88%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -41.98%, alongside a downfall of -76.69% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 25.86% in the 7-day charts and went up by 25.75% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 38.66% during last recorded quarter.