The countdown is on: AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER)

AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) is priced at $48.46 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $50.35 and reached a high price of $50.645, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $47.76. The stock touched a low price of $47.04.Recently in News on August 11, 2022, AerCap Holdings N.V. Announces Filing of Interim Financial Report for the Second Quarter of 2022. AerCap Holdings N.V. (“AerCap” or the “Company”) (NYSE: AER) today announced it has filed an interim financial report including its unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements and notes for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). AerCap’s Form 6-K can be accessed on the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.aercap.com, as well as on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. You can read further details here

AerCap Holdings N.V. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $69.36 on 01/04/22, with the lowest value was $37.20 for the same time period, recorded on 06/16/22.

AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) full year performance was -13.46%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, AerCap Holdings N.V. shares are logging -32.11% during the 52-week period from high price, and 30.27% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $37.20 and $71.38.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2117640 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) recorded performance in the market was -25.92%, having the revenues showcasing 12.78% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 11.74B, as it employees total of 736 workers.

The Analysts eye on AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the AerCap Holdings N.V. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 45.98, with a change in the price was noted -6.12. In a similar fashion, AerCap Holdings N.V. posted a movement of -11.21% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,177,818 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AER is recording 3.34 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 3.34.

Technical rundown of AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER)

Raw Stochastic average of AerCap Holdings N.V. in the period of last 50 days is set at 83.75%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 82.30%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 91.48% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 93.23%.

Considering, the past performance of AerCap Holdings N.V., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -25.92%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -27.99%, alongside a downfall of -13.46% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 8.73% in the 7-day charts and went down by 21.88% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 12.78% during last recorded quarter.