The clock is ticking: Starry Group Holdings Inc. (STRY)

Starry Group Holdings Inc. (STRY) is priced at $3.09 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $3.75 and reached a high price of $3.7661, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $3.83. The stock touched a low price of $3.05.Recently in News on August 11, 2022, Starry Trials Upload Boost, A New Way to Customize Your Starry Internet Service to Meet Your Connectivity Needs. Starry’s innovative new add-on feature is available on a trial basis and allows customers the flexibility to increase their dedicated upload capacity;. You can read further details here

Starry Group Holdings Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance.

Starry Group Holdings Inc. (STRY) full year performance was -68.31%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Starry Group Holdings Inc. shares are logging -71.65% during the 52-week period from high price, and 13.60% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.72 and $10.90.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 607084 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Starry Group Holdings Inc. (STRY) recorded performance in the market was -68.76%, having the revenues showcasing -59.45% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 532.93M, as it employees total of 736 workers.

The Analysts eye on Starry Group Holdings Inc. (STRY)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Starry Group Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for STRY is recording 4.12 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 4.09.

Technical rundown of Starry Group Holdings Inc. (STRY)

Raw Stochastic average of Starry Group Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 4.52%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 22.98%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 63.15% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 79.60%.

Considering, the past performance of Starry Group Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -68.76%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -68.79%, alongside a downfall of -68.31% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -24.82% in the 7-day charts and went down by 1.64% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -59.45% during last recorded quarter.