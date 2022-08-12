Right Now May Be the Best Buy-In Window for Volcon Inc. (VLCN)

Volcon Inc. (VLCN) is priced at $2.14 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $1.99 and reached a high price of $2.06, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $1.94. The stock touched a low price of $1.87.Recently in News on August 12, 2022, Volcon Off-Road UTVs to be Powered by General Motors’ Electric Propulsion Systems. Volcon Inc. (NASDAQ: VLCN), (“Volcon” or the “Company”), the first all-electric, off-road powersports company, announced today that it will power all of its off-road utility terrain vehicles (“UTV”) with General Motors’ (“GM”) proven and tested electric propulsion systems, including the Company’s flagship UTV, the Volcon Stag, which was revealed to the public on July 1, 2022. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Volcon Inc. shares are logging -88.08% during the 52-week period from high price, and 125.24% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.95 and $17.96.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 10041445 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Volcon Inc. (VLCN) recorded performance in the market was -82.04%, having the revenues showcasing 71.68% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 46.17M, as it employees total of 75 workers.

Analysts verdict on Volcon Inc. (VLCN)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Volcon Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.5405, with a change in the price was noted -0.77. In a similar fashion, Volcon Inc. posted a movement of -26.16% for the period of last 100 days, recording 910,426 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for VLCN is recording 0.01 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.01.

Volcon Inc. (VLCN): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Volcon Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 69.91%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 61.82%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 76.62% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 76.16%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Volcon Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -82.04%. The shares increased approximately by 6.01% in the 7-day charts and went down by 12.79% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 71.68% during last recorded quarter.