Recent Change of -16.97% in the 1847 Holdings LLC (EFSH) market price might lead to pleasant surprises

1847 Holdings LLC (EFSH) is priced at $3.18 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $3.72 and reached a high price of $3.95, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $3.83. The stock touched a low price of $3.70.Recently in News on August 12, 2022, 1847 Holdings Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results. 1847 Holdings LLC (“1847 Holdings” or the “Company”) (NYSE American:EFSH), a unique holding company that combines the attractive attributes of owning private, lower-middle market businesses with the liquidity and transparency of a publicly traded company, today announced the financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. You can read further details here

1847 Holdings LLC had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $18.00 on 04/27/22, with the lowest value was $3.04 for the same time period, recorded on 08/12/22.

1847 Holdings LLC (EFSH) full year performance was -34.20%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, 1847 Holdings LLC shares are logging -80.57% during the 52-week period from high price, and 9.27% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.91 and $16.37.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 633634 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the 1847 Holdings LLC (EFSH) recorded performance in the market was -48.89%, having the revenues showcasing -47.88% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 5.13M, as it employees total of 1 workers.

Analysts verdict on 1847 Holdings LLC (EFSH)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the 1847 Holdings LLC a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 7.49, with a change in the price was noted -4.90. In a similar fashion, 1847 Holdings LLC posted a movement of -59.76% for the period of last 100 days, recording 64,335 in trading volumes.

1847 Holdings LLC (EFSH): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of 1847 Holdings LLC in the period of last 50 days is set at 3.46%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 3.96%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 7.84% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 9.29%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of 1847 Holdings LLC, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -48.89%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -57.03%, alongside a downfall of -34.20% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -7.71% in the 7-day charts and went up by -43.09% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -47.88% during last recorded quarter.