Meeting and exceeding analyst predictions: Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. (LIXT)

At the end of the latest market close, Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. (LIXT) was valued at $0.84. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.8117 while reaching the peak value of $0.8224 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.7008. The stock current value is $0.75.Recently in News on June 21, 2022, LIXTE BIOTECHNOLOGY ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF BAS VAN DER BAAN, INTERNATIONALLY RECOGNIZED BIOTECH BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT EXECUTIVE, TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS. LIXTE Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: LIXT), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing cancer therapies, announced the appointment of Bas van der Baan to its Board of Directors. He will serve as an independent director. You can read further details here

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.9500 on 04/12/22, with the lowest value was $0.6647 for the same time period, recorded on 06/13/22.

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. (LIXT) full year performance was -69.70%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. shares are logging -84.85% during the 52-week period from high price, and 12.83% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.66 and $4.95.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 623080 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. (LIXT) recorded performance in the market was -36.97%, having the revenues showcasing -19.55% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 12.02M, as it employees total of 3 workers.

Specialists analysis on Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. (LIXT)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.9796, with a change in the price was noted -0.53. In a similar fashion, Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. posted a movement of -41.41% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,391,250 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. (LIXT)

Raw Stochastic average of Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 18.33%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 11.63%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 25.49% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 49.38%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -36.97%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -61.73%, alongside a downfall of -69.70% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -6.26% in the 7-day charts and went up by -8.54% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -19.55% during last recorded quarter.