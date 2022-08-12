Market data suggests positive returns on Yatra Online Inc. (YTRA)

Yatra Online Inc. (YTRA) is priced at $2.82 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $2.70 and reached a high price of $3.00, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $2.59. The stock touched a low price of $2.70.Recently in News on June 30, 2022, Yatra Online, Inc. to Hold Annual General Meeting on August 05, 2022. Gurugram, India and New York, New York–(Newsfile Corp. – June 30, 2022) – Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ: YTRA) (the “Company”), India’s leading corporate travel services provider and one of India’s leading online travel companies, today announced that it plans to hold its 2022 Annual General Meeting (the “AGM”) on Friday, August 05, 2022, at 6:00 P.M, local time, at the Company’s India office located at Gulf Adiba, Plot No. 272, 4th Floor, Udyog Vihar, Phase-II, Sector-20, Gurugram-122008, Haryana, India. You can read further details here

Yatra Online Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.00 on 08/11/22, with the lowest value was $1.32 for the same time period, recorded on 05/12/22.

Yatra Online Inc. (YTRA) full year performance was 46.88%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Yatra Online Inc. shares are logging 4.83% during the 52-week period from high price, and 113.64% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.32 and $2.69.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 514729 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Yatra Online Inc. (YTRA) recorded performance in the market was 63.01%, having the revenues showcasing 88.00% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 165.48M, as it employees total of 1006 workers.

Specialists analysis on Yatra Online Inc. (YTRA)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Yatra Online Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.98, with a change in the price was noted +1.16. In a similar fashion, Yatra Online Inc. posted a movement of +69.88% for the period of last 100 days, recording 119,065 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for YTRA is recording 0.71 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.27.

Trends and Technical analysis: Yatra Online Inc. (YTRA)

Raw Stochastic average of Yatra Online Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 86.15%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 76.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 87.71% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 89.43%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 63.01%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 59.32%, alongside a boost of 46.88% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 12.35% in the 7-day charts and went down by 22.88% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 88.00% during last recorded quarter.