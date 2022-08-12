Market data suggests positive returns on China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (SNP)

Let’s start up with the current stock price of China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (SNP), which is $45.49 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $47.48 after opening rate of $47.01 while the lowest price it went was recorded $47.01 before closing at $47.18.Recently in News on August 12, 2022, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation Announces Intention to Delist American Depositary Shares from the New York Stock Exchange. China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (“Sinopec Corp.” or the “Company”) (NYSE:SNP)(HKEX:00386)(SSE:600028) announced today that the Company has notified the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) on August 12, 2022 (Eastern Time in the U.S., the same hereinafter) that it will apply for the voluntary delisting of its American depositary shares (“ADSs”) from the NYSE under the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”). The board of directors of the Company approved the delisting of its ADSs from NYSE as well as the application for the deregistration of such ADSs and the underlying H Shares, where such application is subject to the Company satisfying the relevant requirements of the Exchange Act and depends on the relevant actual circumstances in the future. The determination of the board was based on several comprehensive considerations, including the small volume of the underlying H Shares of its outstanding ADSs compared to the total volume of its H Shares, the limited trading volume of its ADSs relative to the worldwide trading volume of its H Shares and the considerable administrative burden of maintaining the listing of the ADSs on the NYSE, the registration of the ADSs and the underlying H Shares with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and complying with the periodic reporting and related obligations of the Exchange Act in the long term. You can read further details here

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $55.03 on 02/11/22, with the lowest value was $40.60 for the same time period, recorded on 03/15/22.

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (SNP) full year performance was 0.79%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation shares are logging -17.34% during the 52-week period from high price, and 12.04% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $40.60 and $55.03.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 688411 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (SNP) recorded performance in the market was 1.44%, having the revenues showcasing -3.52% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 72.71B, as it employees total of 385691 workers.

Market experts do have their say about China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (SNP)

During the last month, 1 analysts gave the China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 48.11, with a change in the price was noted -1.33. In a similar fashion, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation posted a movement of -2.84% for the period of last 100 days, recording 186,122 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SNP is recording 0.48 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.35.

Technical breakdown of China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (SNP)

Raw Stochastic average of China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 25.64%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 34.35%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 67.48% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 75.51%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 1.44%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -12.95%, alongside a boost of 0.79% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 5.08% in the 7-day charts and went down by 6.67% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -3.52% during last recorded quarter.