Here is what you need to look for: Phoenix Motor Inc. (PEV)

Let's start up with the current stock price of Phoenix Motor Inc. (PEV), which is $3.95 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $4.33 after opening rate of $3.68 while the lowest price it went was recorded $3.42 before closing at $3.69.

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Phoenix Motor Inc. shares are logging -53.53% during the 52-week period from high price, and 55.51% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.54 and $8.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 816052 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Phoenix Motor Inc. (PEV) recorded performance in the market was -2.71%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 73.51M, as it employees total of 37 workers.

The Analysts eye on Phoenix Motor Inc. (PEV)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Phoenix Motor Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PEV is recording 0.04 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.04.

Technical rundown of Phoenix Motor Inc. (PEV)

In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 84.35% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 88.25%.

Considering, the past performance of Phoenix Motor Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -2.71%. The shares increased approximately by 15.16% in the 7-day charts and went down by 30.36% in the period of the last 30 days.