Get in on this Buy-In Opportunity with PARTS iD Inc. (ID)

Let’s start up with the current stock price of PARTS iD Inc. (ID), which is $1.83 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $2.22 after opening rate of $1.32 while the lowest price it went was recorded $1.32 before closing at $1.39.Recently in News on August 8, 2022, PARTS iD, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results. PARTS iD, Inc. (NYSE American: ID) (“PARTS iD” or “Company”), the owner and operator of, among other verticals, “CARiD.com,” a leading digital commerce platform for the automotive aftermarket, today announced results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022. You can read further details here

PARTS iD Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.5000 on 04/04/22, with the lowest value was $0.8600 for the same time period, recorded on 06/06/22.

PARTS iD Inc. (ID) full year performance was -66.91%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, PARTS iD Inc. shares are logging -73.25% during the 52-week period from high price, and 112.79% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.86 and $6.84.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1076737 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the PARTS iD Inc. (ID) recorded performance in the market was -25.00%, having the revenues showcasing 15.09% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 68.30M, as it employees total of 108 workers.

PARTS iD Inc. (ID) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the PARTS iD Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.5001, with a change in the price was noted -0.22. In a similar fashion, PARTS iD Inc. posted a movement of -10.73% for the period of last 100 days, recording 43,390 in trading volumes.

PARTS iD Inc. (ID): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of PARTS iD Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 71.32%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 69.88%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 74.43% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 70.18%.

If we look into the earlier routines of PARTS iD Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -25.00%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -15.28%, alongside a downfall of -66.91% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 35.56% in the 7-day charts and went down by 59.13% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 15.09% during last recorded quarter.