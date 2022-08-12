Gear up for the change! Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE) has hit the volume of 678886

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE), which is $1.62 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $1.78 after opening rate of $1.67 while the lowest price it went was recorded $1.61 before closing at $1.73.Recently in News on June 9, 2022, INTEGRATED MEDIA TECHNOLOGY LIMITED ANNOUNCES MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING TO DEVELOP SOURCING CHANNEL OF HALAL PRODUCTS IN THAILAND. Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ: IMTE) (“IMTE” or the “Company”), announces today that the Company’s subsidiary World Integrated Supply Ecosystem Sdn. Bhd. (“WISE”) has entered into a memorandum of understanding with Central Islamic Council of Thailand (CICOT), the Halal Standards Institute of Thailand and the Halal Science Center Chulalongkorn University Thailand (together as “Thailand Partners”), to establish a strategic partnership to collaborate in Halal affairs including establishing standards, inspection, certification, Halal forensic science laboratory and research exchanges. You can read further details here

Integrated Media Technology Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $38.4780 on 04/01/22, with the lowest value was $1.3100 for the same time period, recorded on 07/27/22.

Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE) full year performance was -60.96%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Integrated Media Technology Limited shares are logging -95.79% during the 52-week period from high price, and 23.66% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.31 and $38.48.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 678886 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE) recorded performance in the market was -63.76%, having the revenues showcasing -67.34% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 24.72M, as it employees total of 13 workers.

Specialists analysis on Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 6.3337, with a change in the price was noted -8.58. In a similar fashion, Integrated Media Technology Limited posted a movement of -84.12% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,082,251 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for IMTE is recording 0.52 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.12.

Trends and Technical analysis: Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE)

Raw Stochastic average of Integrated Media Technology Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 2.63%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 31.63%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 36.06% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 39.25%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -63.76%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -75.64%, alongside a downfall of -60.96% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -9.50% in the 7-day charts and went up by -30.77% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -67.34% during last recorded quarter.