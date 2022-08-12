Gear up for the change! ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. (AEY) has hit the volume of 19244673

ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. (AEY) is priced at $1.90 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $1.40 and reached a high price of $1.48, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $1.41. The stock touched a low price of $1.39.Recently in News on August 11, 2022, ADDvantage Technologies Reports 63% Revenue Increase to a Record of $27.8 million, Net Income of $875,000 for the Third Quarter of Fiscal 2022. Company Reaches GAAP Profitability, Generates $5.0 Million in Cash from Operations, as Both Wireless and Telco Segments Generate Profitable Growth. You can read further details here

ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.2000 on 08/12/22, with the lowest value was $1.0500 for the same time period, recorded on 05/11/22.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. (AEY) full year performance was -42.68%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. shares are logging -32.62% during the 52-week period from high price, and 80.96% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.05 and $2.82.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 19244673 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. (AEY) recorded performance in the market was -18.50%, having the revenues showcasing 31.78% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 17.62M, as it employees total of 169 workers.

Market experts do have their say about ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. (AEY)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.3032, with a change in the price was noted +0.54. In a similar fashion, ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. posted a movement of +41.54% for the period of last 100 days, recording 217,923 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AEY is recording 0.27 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.18.

Technical breakdown of ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. (AEY)

Raw Stochastic average of ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 63.61%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 62.89%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 71.63% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 76.77%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -18.50%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 6.02%, alongside a downfall of -42.68% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 6.82% in the 7-day charts and went up by 6.82% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 31.78% during last recorded quarter.