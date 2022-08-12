Digital Media Solutions Inc. (DMS): Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

At the end of the latest market close, Digital Media Solutions Inc. (DMS) was valued at $1.18. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.16 while reaching the peak value of $3.44 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.16. The stock current value is $2.11.Recently in News on August 9, 2022, Digital Media Solutions, Inc. Announces Q2 2022 Financial Results. Second-quarter net revenue of $91 million. You can read further details here

Digital Media Solutions Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.4300 on 01/31/22, with the lowest value was $1.0500 for the same time period, recorded on 07/01/22.

Digital Media Solutions Inc. (DMS) full year performance was -71.49%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Digital Media Solutions Inc. shares are logging -77.79% during the 52-week period from high price, and 100.95% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.05 and $9.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 28549697 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Digital Media Solutions Inc. (DMS) recorded performance in the market was -55.86%, having the revenues showcasing 17.88% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 130.17M, as it employees total of 580 workers.

Analysts verdict on Digital Media Solutions Inc. (DMS)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.1100, with a change in the price was noted -1.39. In a similar fashion, Digital Media Solutions Inc. posted a movement of -39.71% for the period of last 100 days, recording 327,719 in trading volumes.

Digital Media Solutions Inc. (DMS): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Digital Media Solutions Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 44.35%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 43.16%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 30.88% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 37.20%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Digital Media Solutions Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -55.86%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -52.15%, alongside a downfall of -71.49% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 43.54% in the 7-day charts and went down by 64.84% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 17.88% during last recorded quarter.