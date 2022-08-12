Defying the odds and beating analyst forecasts: CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY)

At the end of the latest market close, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) was valued at $4.16. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $4.20 while reaching the peak value of $4.23 and lowest value recorded on the day was $3.73. The stock current value is $3.74.Recently in News on August 11, 2022, CymaBay Reports Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update. Enrollment completed in RESPONSE with 193 patients enrolled in over 20 countries. You can read further details here

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.30 on 08/08/22, with the lowest value was $1.67 for the same time period, recorded on 05/11/22.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) full year performance was -2.86%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. shares are logging -21.10% during the 52-week period from high price, and 123.94% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.67 and $4.74.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 796334 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) recorded performance in the market was 10.65%, having the revenues showcasing 117.44% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 307.02M, as it employees total of 60 workers.

The Analysts eye on CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.76, with a change in the price was noted +0.59. In a similar fashion, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. posted a movement of +18.73% for the period of last 100 days, recording 695,821 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CBAY is recording 0.73 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.73.

Technical rundown of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY)

Raw Stochastic average of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 77.51%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 58.52%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 77.28% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 83.21%.

Considering, the past performance of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 10.65%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 13.68%, alongside a downfall of -2.86% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -9.22% in the 7-day charts and went down by 9.04% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 117.44% during last recorded quarter.