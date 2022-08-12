China Life Insurance Company Limited (LFC): These Numbers are Too Good to be true

Let’s start up with the current stock price of China Life Insurance Company Limited (LFC), which is $7.30 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $7.56 after opening rate of $7.47 while the lowest price it went was recorded $7.47 before closing at $7.51.Recently in News on August 12, 2022, China Life Insurance Company Limited. China Life Insurance Company Limited (the “Company”) (NYSE: LFC; SSE: 601628; HKSE: 2628) announces today that the Company has notified the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”) on August 12, 2022 (Eastern Time in the U.S.) that it will apply for the voluntary delisting of its American depositary shares (“ADSs”) from the NYSE and the deregistration of such ADSs and underlying overseas listed shares (the “H Shares”) under the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), due to a number of considerations, including the limited trading volume of its ADSs relative to the worldwide trading volume of its H Shares, and the considerable administrative costs of maintaining the listing of the ADSs on the NYSE, the registration of the ADSs and the underlying H Shares under the Exchange Act and complying with the periodic reporting requirements and related obligations of the Exchange Act. You can read further details here

China Life Insurance Company Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $9.69 on 02/11/22, with the lowest value was $6.93 for the same time period, recorded on 05/09/22.

China Life Insurance Company Limited (LFC) full year performance was -12.06%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, China Life Insurance Company Limited shares are logging -24.66% during the 52-week period from high price, and 5.34% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $6.93 and $9.69.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1191119 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the China Life Insurance Company Limited (LFC) recorded performance in the market was -8.75%, having the revenues showcasing 6.98% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 94.89B, as it employees total of 103262 workers.

The Analysts eye on China Life Insurance Company Limited (LFC)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the China Life Insurance Company Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 7.62, with a change in the price was noted -0.53. In a similar fashion, China Life Insurance Company Limited posted a movement of -6.78% for the period of last 100 days, recording 725,726 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for LFC is recording 0.12 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.12.

Technical rundown of China Life Insurance Company Limited (LFC)

Raw Stochastic average of China Life Insurance Company Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 11.80%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 37.25%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 54.21% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 48.23%.

Considering, the past performance of China Life Insurance Company Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -8.75%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -19.51%, alongside a downfall of -12.06% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 3.16% in the 7-day charts and went up by -3.35% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 6.98% during last recorded quarter.