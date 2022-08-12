CEA Industries Inc. (CEAD): Does this stock hold the most enticing factor today?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of CEA Industries Inc. (CEAD), which is $1.38 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $1.58 after opening rate of $1.55 while the lowest price it went was recorded $1.25 before closing at $1.49.Recently in News on August 11, 2022, CEA Industries Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results. CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: CEAD, CEADW) (“CEA Industries” or the “Company”) a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA) systems engineering and technologies, is reporting results for the three months ended June 30, 2022. You can read further details here

CEA Industries Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $13.5000 on 01/24/22, with the lowest value was $0.9500 for the same time period, recorded on 05/23/22.

CEA Industries Inc. (CEAD) full year performance was -84.67%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, CEA Industries Inc. shares are logging -89.78% during the 52-week period from high price, and 45.26% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.95 and $13.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1400123 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the CEA Industries Inc. (CEAD) recorded performance in the market was -71.60%, having the revenues showcasing 15.97% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 11.14M, as it employees total of 31 workers.

The Analysts eye on CEA Industries Inc. (CEAD)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the CEA Industries Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.5852, with a change in the price was noted -0.96. In a similar fashion, CEA Industries Inc. posted a movement of -41.03% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,222,292 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CEAD is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of CEA Industries Inc. (CEAD)

Raw Stochastic average of CEA Industries Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 25.63%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 25.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 35.12% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 39.81%.

Considering, the past performance of CEA Industries Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -71.60%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -73.91%, alongside a downfall of -84.67% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares -9.21% in the 7-day charts and went down by 1.47% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 15.97% during last recorded quarter.