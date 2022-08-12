Boiling and ready to burst as Creatd Inc. (CRTD) last month performance was -23.31%

Creatd Inc. (CRTD) is priced at $0.70 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $0.71 and reached a high price of $0.7989, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $0.71. The stock touched a low price of $0.6901.Recently in News on August 11, 2022, Creatd Announces the Successful Public Release of its Vocal iOS App Ahead of Schedule. Creatd, Inc. (Nasdaq CM: CRTD) (“Creatd” or the “Company”), today announced the game-changing release of the Vocal mobile app for iOS to the general public. The long-awaited first version of the Vocal app was built to exponentially enhance the reach of Vocal creators. New app-exclusive features will significantly improve reader experience, allowing users to easily discover curated stories, widening distribution of content and opening up new monetization opportunities for creators. The introduction of the app presents partnering brands with yet another outlet to Vocal’s rapidly-growing audience by providing them with a scalable and unique platform to introduce products and services that are aligned with Creatd’s vision. You can read further details here

Creatd Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.3600 on 01/13/22, with the lowest value was $0.6200 for the same time period, recorded on 05/12/22.

Creatd Inc. (CRTD) full year performance was -77.58%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Creatd Inc. shares are logging -92.82% during the 52-week period from high price, and 13.53% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.62 and $9.80.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2720030 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Creatd Inc. (CRTD) recorded performance in the market was -66.32%, having the revenues showcasing 7.06% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 13.48M, as it employees total of 56 workers.

Creatd Inc. (CRTD) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Creatd Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.9162, with a change in the price was noted -0.50. In a similar fashion, Creatd Inc. posted a movement of -41.34% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,945,765 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CRTD is recording 0.67 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Creatd Inc. (CRTD): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Creatd Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 7.44%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 8.44%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 8.49% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 9.38%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Creatd Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -66.32%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -57.60%, alongside a downfall of -77.58% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares 5.01% in the 7-day charts and went up by -23.31% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 7.06% during last recorded quarter.