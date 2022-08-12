Applied Industrial Technologies Inc. (AIT) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 1.22

For the readers interested in the stock health of Applied Industrial Technologies Inc. (AIT). It is currently valued at $118.89. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $121.20, after setting-off with the price of $116.18. Company’s stock value dipped to $115.51 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $106.04.Recently in News on August 11, 2022, Applied Industrial Technologies Elects New Board Member. Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE: AIT) today announced that Shelly M. Chadwick, Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer of Materion Corporation (NYSE: MTRN), has been elected to its Board of Directors. You can read further details here

Applied Industrial Technologies Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $121.20 on 08/11/22, with the lowest value was $88.09 for the same time period, recorded on 07/14/22.

Applied Industrial Technologies Inc. (AIT) full year performance was 31.36%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Applied Industrial Technologies Inc. shares are logging 6.46% during the 52-week period from high price, and 46.91% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $80.93 and $111.68.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 516839 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Applied Industrial Technologies Inc. (AIT) recorded performance in the market was 15.76%, having the revenues showcasing 16.60% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 4.52B, as it employees total of 6008 workers.

Applied Industrial Technologies Inc. (AIT) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 2 analysts gave the Applied Industrial Technologies Inc. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 99.96, with a change in the price was noted +16.90. In a similar fashion, Applied Industrial Technologies Inc. posted a movement of +16.57% for the period of last 100 days, recording 191,108 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AIT is recording 0.66 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.62.

Applied Industrial Technologies Inc. (AIT): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Applied Industrial Technologies Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 93.02%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 92.73%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 92.39% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 94.12%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Applied Industrial Technologies Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 15.76%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 22.26%, alongside a boost of 31.36% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 16.23% in the 7-day charts and went down by 31.08% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 16.60% during last recorded quarter.