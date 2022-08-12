A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with a Vivid Seats Inc. (SEAT)

At the end of the latest market close, Vivid Seats Inc. (SEAT) was valued at $8.60. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $8.62 while reaching the peak value of $9.36 and lowest value recorded on the day was $8.62. The stock current value is $9.26.Recently in News on August 9, 2022, Vivid Seats Raises Guidance while Reporting Record Marketplace Orders. Second Quarter 2022 Marketplace GOV of $815 million and Revenues of $148 million. You can read further details here

Vivid Seats Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance.

Vivid Seats Inc. (SEAT) full year performance was -5.35%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Vivid Seats Inc. shares are logging -35.47% during the 52-week period from high price, and 31.91% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $7.02 and $14.35.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 709196 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Vivid Seats Inc. (SEAT) recorded performance in the market was -14.89%, having the revenues showcasing 27.20% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.79B, as it employees total of 430 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Vivid Seats Inc. (SEAT)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Vivid Seats Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 9.00, with a change in the price was noted -2.13. In a similar fashion, Vivid Seats Inc. posted a movement of -18.70% for the period of last 100 days, recording 502,234 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Vivid Seats Inc. (SEAT)

Raw Stochastic average of Vivid Seats Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 91.56%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 90.59%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 71.44% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 71.48%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Vivid Seats Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -14.89%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -9.57%, alongside a downfall of -5.35% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 12.11% in the 7-day charts and went down by 19.95% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 27.20% during last recorded quarter.