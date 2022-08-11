Why is Gold Standard Ventures Corp (GSV) down -22.21% from the day 1 this year?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Gold Standard Ventures Corp (GSV), which is $0.40 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.41 after opening rate of $0.39 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.39 before closing at $0.41.Recently in News on August 9, 2022, Gold Standard Ventures Announces Securityholder Approval of the Plan of Arrangement at Special Meeting and Provides Transaction Update. Gold Standard Ventures Corp. (the “Company” or “Gold Standard”) (TSX: GSV; NYSE AMERICAN: GSV) announced today that the Company’s Securityholders (as defined below) approved the previously announced acquisition of Gold Standard by Orla Mining Ltd. (“Orla”) (TSX: OLA; NYSE AMERICAN: ORLA) by way of a plan of arrangement (the “Transaction”) at a special meeting of Securityholders held earlier today (the “Meeting”). You can read further details here

Gold Standard Ventures Corp had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $0.5200 on 03/18/22, with the lowest value was $0.2728 for the same time period, recorded on 07/15/22.

Gold Standard Ventures Corp (GSV) full year performance was -22.21%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Gold Standard Ventures Corp shares are logging -27.27% during the 52-week period from high price, and 46.63% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.27 and $0.55.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 979907 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Gold Standard Ventures Corp (GSV) recorded performance in the market was -9.73%, having the revenues showcasing 22.70% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 185.37M, as it employees total of 9 workers.

The Analysts eye on Gold Standard Ventures Corp (GSV)

During the last month, 2 analysts gave the Gold Standard Ventures Corp a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.3861, with a change in the price was noted -0.08. In a similar fashion, Gold Standard Ventures Corp posted a movement of -16.32% for the period of last 100 days, recording 508,073 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for GSV is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of Gold Standard Ventures Corp (GSV)

Raw Stochastic average of Gold Standard Ventures Corp in the period of last 50 days is set at 75.31%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 92.71%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 97.57% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 99.19%.

Considering, the past performance of Gold Standard Ventures Corp, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -9.73%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 2.56%, alongside a downfall of -22.21% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 17.44% in the 7-day charts and went down by 29.79% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 22.70% during last recorded quarter.