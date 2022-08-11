Vacasa Inc. (VCSA): Odds are Looking Good after Recent Activity

Vacasa Inc. (VCSA) is priced at $3.04 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $2.83 and reached a high price of $3.07, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $2.74. The stock touched a low price of $2.80.Recently in News on August 10, 2022, Vacasa Releases Record Second Quarter 2022 Results. Second quarter Revenue grew 31% year-over-year to $310 million. You can read further details here

Vacasa Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance.

Vacasa Inc. (VCSA) full year performance was -69.60%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Vacasa Inc. shares are logging -72.36% during the 52-week period from high price, and 27.73% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.38 and $11.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2424172 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Vacasa Inc. (VCSA) recorded performance in the market was -63.46%, having the revenues showcasing -47.40% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.27B, as it employees total of 8200 workers.

Analysts verdict on Vacasa Inc. (VCSA)

During the last month, 4 analysts gave the Vacasa Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.90, with a change in the price was noted -4.51. In a similar fashion, Vacasa Inc. posted a movement of -59.74% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,259,042 in trading volumes.

Vacasa Inc. (VCSA): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Vacasa Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 28.33%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 95.65%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 82.14% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 84.30%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Vacasa Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -63.46%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -52.50%, alongside a downfall of -69.60% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 5.56% in the 7-day charts and went down by 21.12% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -47.40% during last recorded quarter.