UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC): A Brand-New Prospect for Investors

At the end of the latest market close, UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) was valued at $4.00. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $3.93 while reaching the peak value of $4.1095 and lowest value recorded on the day was $3.89. The stock current value is $4.20.Recently in News on August 9, 2022, UWM Holdings Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2022 Results. $215.4 million in 2Q22 Net Income; Second Quarter Loan Origination Volume of $29.9 billion, including Purchase Volume of $22.4 billion. You can read further details here

UWM Holdings Corporation had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $6.20 on 01/04/22, with the lowest value was $3.14 for the same time period, recorded on 06/17/22.

UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) full year performance was -46.31%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, UWM Holdings Corporation shares are logging -47.10% during the 52-week period from high price, and 33.76% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.14 and $7.94.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1284175 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) recorded performance in the market was -32.43%, having the revenues showcasing 11.11% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 6.35B, as it employees total of 7800 workers.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.87, with a change in the price was noted -0.40. In a similar fashion, UWM Holdings Corporation posted a movement of -8.54% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,814,161 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for UWMC is recording 44.67 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 43.82.

Technical breakdown of UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC)

Raw Stochastic average of UWM Holdings Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 91.98%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 89.90%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 79.82% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 80.74%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of UWM Holdings Corporation, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -32.43%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -11.50%, alongside a downfall of -46.31% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares 0.50% in the 7-day charts and went down by 6.67% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 11.11% during last recorded quarter.