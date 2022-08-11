Take note of this Trade Activity: Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (CSSE)

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (CSSE) is priced at $14.75 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $13.90 and reached a high price of $15.89, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $11.35. The stock touched a low price of $12.71.Recently in News on August 4, 2022, Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment to Host Second Quarter 2022 Webcast on August 11, 2022. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSSE), one of the largest operators of streaming advertising-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) networks, today announced it will release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022, after market close on Thursday, August 11, 2022. The company will host a live webcast that day at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss its financial results. To access a dial-in number, the company encourages participants to register in advance by visiting the following pre-registration link here. Please note the format has changed and a dial-in option is no longer available without pre-registering at the provided link. You can read further details here

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $15.89 on 08/10/22, with the lowest value was $4.35 for the same time period, recorded on 05/12/22.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (CSSE) full year performance was -50.27%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. shares are logging -52.34% during the 52-week period from high price, and 239.08% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.35 and $30.95.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3144072 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (CSSE) recorded performance in the market was 6.58%, having the revenues showcasing 86.24% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 216.97M, as it employees total of 151 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (CSSE)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 8.29, with a change in the price was noted +5.47. In a similar fashion, Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. posted a movement of +58.94% for the period of last 100 days, recording 253,891 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CSSE is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.90.

Technical breakdown of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (CSSE)

Raw Stochastic average of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 89.17%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 85.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 88.51% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 86.27%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 6.58%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 37.47%, alongside a downfall of -50.27% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 31.11% in the 7-day charts and went down by 76.44% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 86.24% during last recorded quarter.