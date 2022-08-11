Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (KTTA) is set to bring smile on the investors face as Analysts sets mean Target price of $2.50

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (KTTA) is priced at $1.23 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $1.19 and reached a high price of $1.1902, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $1.17. The stock touched a low price of $1.16.Recently in News on August 11, 2022, Pasithea Therapeutics Announces Results of Preclinical Study Demonstrating Tolerizing Vaccine Efficacy in Relapsing-Remitting Model of Multiple Sclerosis. — PAS002 is a proprietary DNA tolerizing vaccine construct encoding GlialCAM —- PAS002 effectively reduces disease severity, delays onset of illness, while also reducing relapse severity —- GlialCAM fragment is present in monkeypox virus, supporting a potential role in current vaccine development –. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. shares are logging -85.55% during the 52-week period from high price, and 51.44% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.81 and $8.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 10525842 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (KTTA) recorded performance in the market was -33.89%, having the revenues showcasing 13.60% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 30.86M, as it employees total of 3 workers.

The Analysts eye on Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (KTTA)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.1034, with a change in the price was noted -0.12. In a similar fashion, Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. posted a movement of -9.02% for the period of last 100 days, recording 291,592 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for KTTA is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (KTTA)

Raw Stochastic average of Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 60.85%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 45.24%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 60.35% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 66.89%.

Considering, the past performance of Pasithea Therapeutics Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -33.89%. The shares increased approximately by 1.75% in the 7-day charts and went down by 15.85% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 13.60% during last recorded quarter.