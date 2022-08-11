Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (PANL): Up ahead of its competition

For the readers interested in the stock health of Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (PANL). It is currently valued at $5.55. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $5.79, after setting-off with the price of $5.27. Company’s stock value dipped to $5.21 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $4.85.Recently in News on August 9, 2022, Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. Reports Record Financial Results for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2022. Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (“Pangaea” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PANL), a global provider of comprehensive maritime logistics solutions, announced today its results for the three months ended June 30, 2022. You can read further details here

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $7.05 on 06/03/22, with the lowest value was $3.60 for the same time period, recorded on 01/24/22.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (PANL) full year performance was 11.67%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. shares are logging -21.28% during the 52-week period from high price, and 62.28% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.42 and $7.05.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 542258 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (PANL) recorded performance in the market was 46.83%, having the revenues showcasing 15.38% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 244.20M, as it employees total of 70 workers.

Analysts verdict on Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (PANL)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.31, with a change in the price was noted +0.33. In a similar fashion, Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. posted a movement of +6.32% for the period of last 100 days, recording 380,579 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PANL is recording 1.18 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.07.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (PANL): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 46.81%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 84.62%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 72.27% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 62.44%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 46.83%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 25.28%, alongside a boost of 11.67% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 13.03% in the 7-day charts and went down by 22.79% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 15.38% during last recorded quarter.