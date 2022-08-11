Main Street Capital Corporation (MAIN): Odds are Looking Good after Recent Activity

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Main Street Capital Corporation (MAIN), which is $42.70 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $45.10 after opening rate of $44.78 while the lowest price it went was recorded $44.65 before closing at $44.89.Recently in News on August 11, 2022, Main Street Prices Public Offering of Common Stock. Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE: MAIN) (“Main Street”) is pleased to announce that it has priced a public underwritten offering of 1,170,000 shares of its common stock. Pricing was set at $42.85 per share, and net proceeds from the offering, after deducting underwriting discounts and estimated offering expenses payable by Main Street, are expected to be approximately $47.9 million. Main Street has also granted the underwriters an option, exercisable for 30 days, to purchase up to 175,500 additional shares of its common stock at the public offering price, less the underwriting discount. You can read further details here

Main Street Capital Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $45.67 on 08/05/22, with the lowest value was $34.35 for the same time period, recorded on 06/16/22.

Main Street Capital Corporation (MAIN) full year performance was 6.61%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Main Street Capital Corporation shares are logging -8.83% during the 52-week period from high price, and 24.57% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $34.28 and $46.84.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1036433 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Main Street Capital Corporation (MAIN) recorded performance in the market was 0.46%, having the revenues showcasing 15.67% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.21B, as it employees total of 80 workers.

Specialists analysis on Main Street Capital Corporation (MAIN)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Main Street Capital Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 40.37, with a change in the price was noted +0.82. In a similar fashion, Main Street Capital Corporation posted a movement of +1.95% for the period of last 100 days, recording 374,892 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for MAIN is recording 0.97 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.97.

Trends and Technical analysis: Main Street Capital Corporation (MAIN)

Raw Stochastic average of Main Street Capital Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 74.56%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 48.39%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 70.72% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 78.51%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 0.46%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 3.29%, alongside a boost of 6.61% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.34% in the 7-day charts and went down by 10.05% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 15.67% during last recorded quarter.